iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

IVE opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

