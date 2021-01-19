J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.95.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. 22,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $153.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

