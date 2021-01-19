Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $154.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

