Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AGCO Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

