Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.46. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.