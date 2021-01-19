Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telekom Austria AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Telekom Austria in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKAGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.