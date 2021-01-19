Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €23.58 ($27.74) and last traded at €23.74 ($27.93). 265,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.06 ($29.48).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.50 ($31.18).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

