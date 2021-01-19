Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,737 ($35.76). The stock had a trading volume of 439,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,847 ($37.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,473.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,375.39. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 52.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 96.59%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

