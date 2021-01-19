JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. 843,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

