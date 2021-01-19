JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $58.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

NYSE:K traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,480. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock worth $25,894,189 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

