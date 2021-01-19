JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

