JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $29,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,030. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

