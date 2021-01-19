Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

