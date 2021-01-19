Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 309.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

