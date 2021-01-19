Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 309.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
