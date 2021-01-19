Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.00 ($56.47).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.