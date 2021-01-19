KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

KushCo stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative net margin of 65.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

