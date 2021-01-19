Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,070 shares of company stock worth $2,887,441 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 272,754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.
LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
