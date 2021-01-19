Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,070 shares of company stock worth $2,887,441 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 272,754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.