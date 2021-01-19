Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

LPTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 433,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,560. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

