Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 57.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

NYSE APH traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

