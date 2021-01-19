Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 380.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 910,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.