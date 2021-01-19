Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 346.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of MetLife by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 278,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

