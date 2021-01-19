Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,470. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.