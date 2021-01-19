Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $6.85 on Tuesday, hitting $187.95. 175,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,319. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

