Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

