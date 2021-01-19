Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ LILA remained flat at $$11.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

