Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $90.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,185. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $78.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Crocs by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

