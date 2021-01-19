L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

LRLCY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,120. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.