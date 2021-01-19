Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,900 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

