Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

