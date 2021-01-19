Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,886,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 164,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

