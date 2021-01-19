Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

