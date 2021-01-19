Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,099,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

