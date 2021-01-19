Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.