Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,100 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 519,556 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 179,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

AAL opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

