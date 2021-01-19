Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

