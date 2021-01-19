Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Franklin Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

