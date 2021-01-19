Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iStar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.