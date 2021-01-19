LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

