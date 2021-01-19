Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.