Maincoin (MNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,041.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $46,041.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.