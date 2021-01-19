MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,460. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

