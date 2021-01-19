Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$181,500.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Julian Kemp sold 2,500 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$6,350.00.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$2.93. 684,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,588. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.42 million and a P/E ratio of -73.59. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

