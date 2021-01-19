Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $19,482,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,005.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,009.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,006.64. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.