Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

