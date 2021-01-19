Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 130,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.