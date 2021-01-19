MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.63. 2,462,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

