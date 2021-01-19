Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $32.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The company has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Merus by 45.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.