Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $189,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,680. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

