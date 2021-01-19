MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. 2,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

