MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,955,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

